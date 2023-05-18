Macon County homicide investigation. today : Investigation into Homicide Underway by Macon County Deputies

1. #MaconCountyHomicide

in Macon County, Illinois after receiving a call reporting a body in a ditch. Upon arrival, they found a deceased male with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim has been identified as a 51-year-old Decatur man. The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information related to the case to contact them. They are also urging the public to be cautious and report any suspicious activity in the area.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have not released any further details at this time. However, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office has stated that they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. The community is still shocked and saddened by the news of the homicide, and many are hoping for a swift resolution to the case. The Sheriff’s Office has also expressed their condolences to the victim’s family and friends and promised to do everything in their power to bring the perpetrator to justice.

Read Full story : Macon County deputies investigating homicide /

News Source : WICS Staff

