Macon High School lawsuit : Mid-Missouri News: Macon High School Student Files Lawsuit Against District Administrators for Reported School Assaults

Macon High School Student Files Lawsuit Against District Administrators Over Alleged School Attacks

A juvenile from Macon County has filed a civil lawsuit against the Macon County R-1 School District after being attacked on campus twice by other students. The lawsuit includes 11 counts, including failure to protect the juvenile’s right to fair and equal access to education, and to be safe and secure in his person. The juvenile is seeking a monetary amount of $25,000 to compensate him for the “mental, emotional and physical harm he suffered.” The administrators named as defendants were later placed on leave and resigned. KOMU 8 has reached out to the defendants for comment on the lawsuit.

News Source: KOMU 8

Source Link: Macon High School student sues district administrators after alleged attacks at school