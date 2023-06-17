Macon Shooting: 21-Year-Old Man Found Dead in Car on Montpelier Avenue, Eric Thomas Identified as Victim

Man, 21, Found Shot and Killed in Car on Montpelier Avenue in Macon

Eric Thomas, a 21-year-old man, was tragically found shot and killed in his car on Montpelier Avenue in Macon. The incident occurred on [insert date].

According to reports, Eric was found slumped over in the driver’s seat with multiple gunshot wounds. The car’s windows were shattered and the engine was still running. Emergency responders were immediately called to the scene, but unfortunately, Eric was pronounced dead upon their arrival.

The Macon Police Department is currently investigating the incident and is urging anyone with information to come forward. Eric’s family and friends are devastated by the loss and are seeking justice for his untimely death.

Eric will be remembered as a kind-hearted and ambitious young man who had a bright future ahead of him. His passing is a great loss to the community and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

