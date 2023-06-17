Macon Shooting Claims Life of 21-Year-Old Man Found Dead in Car on Montpelier Avenue: Eric Thomas’ Obituary

Tragic News: 21-Year-Old Man Shot and Killed in Car on Montpelier Avenue in Macon

Macon, GA – Eric Thomas, a 21-year-old man, was found shot and killed in his car on Montpelier Avenue in Macon on Tuesday evening. The incident occurred around 7:30 PM, and the police were immediately notified.

According to the Macon Police Department, Thomas was sitting in his car when he was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The police are currently investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Thomas was a beloved member of his community and had a promising future ahead of him. His untimely death has left his family, friends, and community in shock and mourning. They have expressed their condolences and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

The Macon Police Department is urging anyone who may have seen or heard anything to contact them immediately. They are also reminding residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity in their neighborhood.

This tragic incident serves as a painful reminder of the senseless violence that continues to plague our communities. Our thoughts and prayers are with Thomas’ family and loved ones during this difficult time.

