Madam Boss Biography: The Untold Story of Madam Boss: Discover Her Real Name, Family, Kids, Age, and Biography in Episode 4 Before She Became Famous

Who is Madam Boss?

Madam Boss is a well-known Zimbabwean comedian, actress, and social media personality. Her real name is Tyra Chikocho, but she is commonly referred to as Madam Boss. She rose to fame through her hilarious skits and performances on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Early Life and Family

Madam Boss was born on the 28th of April in 1985 in Harare, Zimbabwe. She grew up in a family of 7 siblings, and she is the eldest. Her parents were both civil servants, and they did their best to provide for their family. Madam Boss has always been interested in comedy and acting, and she would often entertain her siblings and friends with her funny antics.

Education

Madam Boss attended school in Harare and completed her high school education at Mufakose High School. After completing her high school education, she enrolled at Kwekwe Polytechnic, where she studied office administration.

Career

Madam Boss started her career as a receptionist at a local company in Harare. However, her passion for comedy and acting never faded away, and she continued to pursue it in her free time. She started creating funny videos and skits and sharing them on social media platforms such as Facebook. Her videos quickly went viral, and she gained a massive following.

Madam Boss’s popularity continued to grow, and she started receiving invitations to perform at various events and shows. She also landed a role in a Zimbabwean television series called “Skies”. Her performance in the series was well-received, and it helped to boost her career even further.

Madam Boss has also been involved in various charitable activities. She is a strong advocate for women’s rights and has been involved in campaigns aimed at raising awareness about issues affecting women in Zimbabwe.

Family and Kids

Madam Boss is married to Ngonidzashe Munetsiwa, who is also known as Mhofela. The couple has two children, a boy and a girl. Madam Boss is very private about her family life and rarely shares details about her husband and children on social media.

Age

Madam Boss was born on the 28th of April in 1985, which makes her 36 years old as of 2021.

Conclusion

Madam Boss’s rise to fame is a testament to the power of social media and the importance of following one’s dreams. Despite facing various challenges and setbacks, she never gave up on her passion for comedy and acting, and her hard work eventually paid off. She is an inspiration to many young people in Zimbabwe and beyond, and her work has helped to put Zimbabwean comedy on the global map.

Source Link :Who is Madam Boss, Real Name, Family, kids, age & Biography UNTOLD STORY BEFORE FAMOUS EP4/

Madam Boss biography Madam Boss real name and age Madam Boss family and kids Early life of Madam Boss Untold story of Madam Boss before fame