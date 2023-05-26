“Maddie McCann: Cops find ‘relevant clue’ at reservoir in search for missing toddler”

Madeleine McCann : “MADELEINE McCann: Cops Find Relevant Clue in Search for Missing Tot at Reservoir near Praia da Luz”

Police searching for Madeleine McCann have discovered a “relevant clue” at a reservoir near Praia da Luz. The evidence found during the three-day operation is being sent to Germany for forensic analysis. Items found by police reportedly include strips of clothing and plastic objects, as well as a bra strap. Reports that the hunt was sparked by a search for a camcorder and a gun have been dismissed. Scientists are expected to have the initial results of the forensic testing next week, while the full report is expected to be delayed for months.

News Source : Henry Holloway

