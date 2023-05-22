Maddison : Newcastle target Maddison likely to leave Leicester, monitored by director Dan Ashworth

“Newcastle Targets Maddison and Tielemans as Leicester Face Relegation”

Newcastle has identified Maddison as a key target for the upcoming transfer window, following Leicester’s rejection of two bids last August. With Leicester facing possible relegation to the Championship and the midfielder’s contract set to expire in a year, it’s likely that the 26-year-old will leave. Newcastle’s sporting director, Dan Ashworth, was present at Leicester’s recent loss to Liverpool to observe Maddison and other potential targets, including midfielder Youri Tielemans and winger Harvey Barnes. All three are expected to feature in Newcastle’s upcoming match as the club assesses their suitability. Despite Leicester’s struggles this season, Maddison has made 28 appearances and scored 10 goals, earning an England World Cup call-up. Newcastle coach Eddie Howe has praised Maddison’s abilities, but acknowledges that he is a Leicester player and therefore respects his contract. Newcastle is expected to have a busy transfer window ahead of their upcoming European football campaign, and Maddison is believed to be a top priority.

News Source : Dominic Scurr

Eddie Howe transfer target Newcastle United Newcastle United £60m signing St James’ Park incoming transfers Newcastle United summer transfer window Premier League transfer news Newcastle United