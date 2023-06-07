Madelaine Petsch Net Worth: Madelaine Petsch: A Comprehensive Guide to Her Bio, Height, Age, Net Worth, Boyfriend, Movies, Wiki and More

Madelaine Petsch – Biography, Height, Age, Net Worth, Boyfriend, Movies, Wiki & More

Biography

Madelaine Petsch is a talented actress, YouTuber, and social media influencer. She was born on August 18, 1994, in Port Orchard, Washington, USA. Her parents are of South African and Swiss-German descent. She grew up in a religious family and was homeschooled for most of her life. Petsch started acting at the age of 18 and moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

Height and Age

Madelaine Petsch has a height of 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) and weighs approximately 54 kg (119 lbs). She is currently 27 years old.

Net Worth

Madelaine Petsch’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million. She has earned a significant amount of money from her acting career, sponsorships, and YouTube channel.

Boyfriend

Madelaine Petsch is currently in a relationship with musician Travis Mills. The couple started dating in 2017 and have been together ever since.

Movies and TV Shows

Madelaine Petsch’s breakout role was as Cheryl Blossom in the popular TV series Riverdale. She has also appeared in several movies, including The Curse of Sleeping Beauty, F*&% the Prom, and Polaroid.

YouTube and Social Media

Madelaine Petsch is also a popular YouTuber, with over 6 million subscribers to her channel. She posts a variety of content, including vlogs, makeup tutorials, and Q&A videos. Petsch is also active on social media, with over 20 million followers on Instagram.

Wiki

Madelaine Petsch’s full name is Madelaine Grobbelaar Petsch. She has a twin brother named Shaun. Petsch is known for her distinctive red hair, which is natural. She is also an animal lover and has two dogs named Olive and Peanut.

Conclusion

Madelaine Petsch is a talented and versatile actress, YouTuber, and social media influencer. She has achieved a lot of success at a young age and continues to be a role model for many young people. With her talent and hard work, Petsch is sure to achieve even greater success in the future.

Riverdale Cheryl Blossom Fashion Social Media Acting career