Madeleine McCann: A Timeline of the Suspect and Victim’s Disappearance and Investigation

In 2007, Kate and Gerry McCann left their children in their holiday apartment in Portugal while they dined with friends at a nearby restaurant. When Kate returned to check on the children, she discovered that Madeleine was missing. A friend reported seeing a man carrying a child earlier that night. The investigation led to the questioning of Robert Murat, who was later cleared as a suspect. In 2011, Mrs. McCann published a book about her daughter’s disappearance, and Scotland Yard launched a review of the case. In 2012, Scotland Yard detectives believed Madeleine could still be alive, but Portuguese police found no new material. In 2013, Scotland Yard launched Operation Grange and identified 38 people of interest, including 12 Britons. Portuguese police reopened the case in 2013, and in 2014, British detectives flew to Portugal amid claims they were planning to make arrests. In 2020, a 43-year-old German prisoner, Christian Brueckner, was identified as a suspect in Madeleine’s disappearance. In 2022, Brueckner was charged with three counts of rape and two charges of child sex abuse, unrelated to Madeleine’s disappearance. In 2023, police began searching an area near the Barragem do Arade reservoir in Portugal. Kate and Gerry McCann continue to hope for a breakthrough in the case.

