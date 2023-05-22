Madeleine McCann disappearance : Suspect named in Madeleine McCann disappearance as German prisoner

The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann: A Timeline of Suspects and Victims

The police are reportedly preparing to search for Madeleine McCann in and around a reservoir in Portugal. The PA news agency has provided a timeline of events since the child’s disappearance. On May 3, 2007, Madeleine went missing while her parents were dining with friends at a tapas restaurant in Praia da Luz. Despite extensive investigations, the case remains unsolved. Over the years, there have been several leads and suspects, including the McCanns themselves, but no conclusive evidence has been found. The latest suspect is a 45-year-old German man named Christian Brueckner, who has been charged with unrelated crimes of rape and child sex abuse. The search for Madeleine continues 14 years after her disappearance.

News Source : The Newsroom

