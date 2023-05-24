Madeleine McCann disappearance: What is the current status of the Madeleine McCann case and when did she disappear?

The Search for Madeleine McCann: A Timeline of the Investigation

The disappearance of three-year-old British girl Madeleine McCann in 2007 while on vacation with her family in Portugal has remained a mystery for over a decade. The case has garnered global attention, with a massive investigation and media frenzy surrounding her disappearance. Here’s a timeline of the investigation:

May 3, 2007

Madeleine McCann vanished from her bedroom in the apartment her family were staying in at the Praia da Luz resort in Portugal while her parents, Kate and Gerry, ate with friends – who became known as the “Tapas 7” – at a nearby restaurant. The apartment was broken into while Madeleine and her twin baby siblings were asleep, and local police concluded it was a kidnapping.

September 2007

Gerry and Kate McCann were questioned by police as formal suspects. The following July, Portuguese police dropped their investigation because of a lack of evidence and cleared the McCanns of any involvement.

2011

Then British Prime Minister David Cameron ordered a review by London police after being contacted by the McCanns.

2013

The British police began their own investigation – Operation Grange – saying they had identified 38 potential suspects. Later that year, they released an e-fit image of a number of men. Portuguese prosecutors ordered the case to be reopened by local police.

2017

Detectives said they might never solve the case despite still following critical lines of inquiry.

June 2020

British and German police said they had identified a new suspect, a 43-year-old German man named Christian Brueckner. A German prosecutor later said Madeleine was now assumed to be dead. Brueckner had lived in the Algarve between 1995 and 2007 and had a criminal record for burglary, drug trading, and rape. He was formally identified by Portuguese police as an official suspect in Madeleine’s disappearance but has not been charged with any crime relating to her.

May 2021

Portuguese police began searching a reservoir about 50 km from where Madeleine disappeared. Authorities have not provided any details on what led them to search the reservoir, but it is believed to be part of the ongoing investigation into Brueckner.

The case of Madeleine McCann has been one of the most high-profile missing persons cases in history. Despite massive investigations and numerous suspects over the years, her fate remains unknown. The search for answers continues, and authorities are still hopeful that one day the truth will be uncovered.

News Source : Reuters

Source Link :Factbox: When did Madeleine McCann go missing and what’s the latest on the case?/