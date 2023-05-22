Madeleine McCann : Kate and Gerry McCann: The 15-Year Search for Their Missing Daughter Madeleine

The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann: A Timeline of Suspects and Investigations

In 2007, Kate and Gerry McCann left their children asleep in their holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal while they dined with friends at a nearby tapas restaurant. When Mrs. McCann returned to the apartment at about 10pm, she found their daughter Madeleine missing. A friend of the McCanns reported having seen a man carrying a child earlier that night, and detectives later made several individuals formal suspects in the case. In 2011, Mrs. McCann published a book about her daughter’s disappearance, and Scotland Yard launched a review of the case. In 2020, a German prisoner named Christian Brueckner was identified as a suspect in the case, and in 2022, he was charged with unrelated crimes. As of May 2023, the McCanns continue to hope for a breakthrough in the case.

News Source : PA News Agency

