Madeleine McCann : Police to search reservoir for Madeleine McCann’s body

Police to search reservoir linked to suspect Cristian Brueckner in Madeleine McCann case

Police are preparing to search a man-made dam in Portugal in their hunt for the body of Madeleine McCann. The reservoir near the town of Silves was reportedly visited by prime suspect Cristian Brueckner. The search operation is expected to last for at least two days and will involve divers and searches of woodland areas around the dam. The dam was previously searched in 2008 by divers hired by a Portuguese lawyer after they were tipped off that Madeleine’s body had been thrown into the water. Two bags containing small bones were found, but they were subsequently ruled not to be human.

News Source : Gerard Couzens

Madeleine McCann case Police investigation Reservoir search UK news Missing child