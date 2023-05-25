Madeleine McCann search in Portugal concludes as officers scour remote reservoir for prime suspect Christian Brueckner.

Christian Brueckner, prime suspect in Madeleine McCann case, triggers search near Barragem do Arade. : Search for Madeleine McCann suspect concludes after three days at remote reservoir

Following “certain tips” given to German prosecutors regarding the case of Madeleine McCann, officers spent three days searching a remote reservoir in Portugal. The searches led police to a concentrated area near Barragem do Arade, where they began to dig after cutting back vast undergrowth. Two sniffer dogs were deployed during the searches, which were carried out at the request of German investigators who believe their prime suspect, Christian Brueckner, kidnapped and murdered the youngster. The latest search is said to have concluded, with officers taking down briefing tents and removing heavy machinery from the site. The area had been cordoned off since Tuesday morning, around 30 miles from where three-year-old Madeleine went missing in 2007.

Read Full story : Madeleine McCann search in Portugal has ‘drawn to a close’ /

News Source : Patrick Glover

Madeleine McCann case closure Portugal investigation ending SEO Madeleine McCann update Final investigation report McCann case McCann case search in Portugal concludes