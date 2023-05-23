Madeleine McCann: Timeline of Suspects and Investigation

Madeleine McCann abduction : Madeleine McCann: A 15-year search for the missing British girl, with suspect Christian Brueckner charged with unrelated crimes.

On May 3, 2007, Kate and Gerry McCann left their children in their holiday apartment in Praia da Luz while they dined with friends. When Kate returned to check on the children, she found that their daughter Madeleine was missing. One of their friends reported seeing a man carrying a child earlier that night. The investigation led to the questioning of several suspects and the McCanns being named as formal suspects themselves. In 2011, Kate published a book about her daughter’s disappearance and Scotland Yard launched a review of the case. In 2013, they launched their own investigation, Operation Grange, and identified 38 people of interest. In 2020, a German prisoner was identified as a suspect in Madeleine’s disappearance. In 2022, he was charged with unrelated crimes. The McCanns continue to await a breakthrough in the case and hope to learn the truth of what happened to their daughter.

News Source : PA News Agency

