Madeleine McCann’s parents forced to wait ‘weeks’ for reservoir search results

Madeleine McCann reservoir search results to be revealed in ‘weeks’ : Madeleine McCann reservoir search: What do we know about Portugal’s Barragem do Arade?

German authorities have informed Madeleine McCann’s parents that they will have to wait several weeks before receiving the results of the analysis of the materials gathered in the new search for their daughter. Police recently conducted a three-day hunt for evidence in the remote Barragem do Arade reservoir in Portugal, where “materials collected” were sent to Germany for analysis. German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters stated that the German-led investigation is ongoing out of the public eye, with other searches having been conducted, and confirmed that there had been good reason to scour the reservoir area.

Read Full story : Kate and Gerry forced to wait ‘weeks’ for reservoir search results /

News Source : Tara Cobham and Maroosha Muzaffar

Kate and Gerry McCann Reservoir search Missing person investigation Search results delay Investigation updates