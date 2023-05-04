“Madeleine McCann’s sister” : On the 16th anniversary of Madeleine McCann’s disappearance, her sister shares her thoughts

Amelie McCann Speaks Out for the First Time Since Her Sister Madeleine’s Disappearance

It has been 16 years since the disappearance of Madeleine McCann during a family vacation in Portugal’s Algarve region. The three-year-old went missing on May 3, 2007, just nine days before her fourth birthday. Despite worldwide attention and numerous investigations, the case remains unsolved. Madeleine’s younger sister, Amelie McCann, has recently spoken out for the first time since her sister’s disappearance.

Amelie, now 18, attended a vigil in Rothley, Leicestershire, on May 12, 2021, with close friends and family. She lit a candle in her sister’s memory, and pictures of Madeleine were hung up on railings. Amelie’s friend Georgina helped her read messages for Madeleine handed from well-wishers. The McCann parents, Kate and Gerry, did not speak at the vigil, but Kate’s close friend Fiona Payne, who was vacationing with the family in 2007, was in attendance.

A priest attending the vigil on behalf of the local church led the event, encouraging attendees to keep up hope and pray for a renewal of strength. Kate’s uncle, Brian Kennedy, 84, addressed the group afterwards, expressing his gratitude for the support and the hope that closure would eventually come.

The disappearance of Madeleine McCann has been a high-profile case for over a decade, with numerous theories and potential suspects. Last year, German rapist Christian Brueckner was formally declared a suspect in the case by European officials. Prosecutors believe that Madeleine was murdered, but Brueckner has not been charged.

Brueckner is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence for other sex crimes committed in the same resort region of Portugal where Madeleine was taken from her parents’ villa. In 2022, he was charged with three counts of aggravated rape and two counts of sexual abuse of children.

The McCann family has been through an unimaginable ordeal, and the pain of Madeleine’s disappearance continues to linger. Amelie’s recent appearance at the vigil and her words show the emotional toll that the event has had on the family. The hope for closure and finding out the truth about what happened to Madeleine remains strong, and the family continues to hold onto hope for their beloved daughter and sister.

News Source : Nika Shakhnazarova

Source Link :Madeleine McCann’s sister speaks out on 16th anniversary of her disappearance/