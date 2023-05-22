Madeline Bills : Death of Madeline Bills ruled a homicide, ex-boyfriend Chace Cook arrested for murder and sexual assault

Death of Madeline Bills, Moore High School Student, Ruled Homicide

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner has determined that the death of Madeline Bills, an 18-year-old Moore High School student, was a homicide. Bills was found dead in her bedroom on April 22 and her ex-boyfriend, Chace Cook, was later identified as the suspect. Cook was arrested on May 1 near Chicago in connection with her death and sexual assault. He faces a first-degree murder charge and is expected in court on Tuesday. Bills was a star athlete and student with a 4.0 GPA. Her friends and family describe her as a selfless and servant-hearted individual who carried a light and had an impact on everyone she came in contact with. Her legacy will continue to inspire others. Bills’ life will be celebrated at Crossroads Church on Thursday evening.

News Source : KOCO

