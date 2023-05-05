“Madeline Bills” Today : Madeline Bills, a talented high school basketball player, discovered deceased

Oklahoma High School Basketball Star Found Dead, Ex-Boyfriend Charged with Rape

Madeline Bills, a senior at Moore High School in Oklahoma and a standout basketball player, was found dead on April 22 in her room in a pool house separated from her family’s main house. Bills’ family discovered her dead just weeks before her graduation. Her ex-boyfriend, Chase Cook, has been charged with first-degree rape after allegedly filming himself sexually assaulting Bills while she was unconscious.

According to police, Bills had recently expressed fear of Cook to her friends and had planned to move back into the main house. Video evidence showed Cook jumping a fence to the pool house several times and using his phone to record the assault. Police collected Cook’s DNA at the scene and tracked him to Chicago, where he was arrested on Monday at a Navy boot camp. Cook was expected to be extradited back to Oklahoma, and police anticipated additional charges upon completion of the Medical Examiner’s report.

Bills was remembered by friends as a “selfless” and “incredible athlete”. She had signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College and was set to graduate with a 4.0 GPA. Bills had made an incredible impact on many lives, according to her obituary. She was an advocate for others and had a personality that would light up any room. Bills’ former basketball coach described her as “selfless and servant-hearted” and said she outworked everyone in the room to be a star student and athlete.

The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College’s women’s basketball team posted a message of remembrance for their future teammate. Her legacy has just begun, and it’s going to continue because we’re talking about her and the way that she lived,” her coach said. “There’s no one like her.”

