Madeline Cammarata Death –Dead-Obituaries : Madeline Harmon Cammarata has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Madeline Cammarata has died, according to a statement posted online on November 22. 2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
Lori Wynn wrote on facebook.
With great sadness I write this post.. This photo was from Ambassador Sage first photo shoot, hired by this beautiful woman who became a friend, for a very personal project of hers. Last year the beautiful model passed away and last week my client and friend Madeline Cammarata passed away.
This photo was one of the most soulful moments I have gotten to witness with Sage and a stranger, thier souls connected for a moment in time. May God please bless her children and loved ones..
Godspeed.
Posted by Lori Wynn on Sunday, November 22, 2020
