Madeline Pantoja : Arrest made for murder of Madeline Pantoja

Arrest Made in Murder of Madeline Pantoja

Madeline Pantoja’s remains were discovered by the Midland Police on May 20, 2023, in the vicinity of County Road 190 and County Road 1160, approximately 3 miles eastward. The police arrested Mario Juan Chacon, 24, on the same day, around 3:30 p.m., for the murder of Madeline Pantoja. The Midland Police Department launched a comprehensive investigation and search operation on May 11, 2023, after Madeline was reported missing. Autopsy of the remains will be conducted in Dallas County, and the investigation is still ongoing. The next of kin has been informed of the tragedy. This article is copyrighted by KWTX in 2023.

News Source : https://www.kwtx.com

