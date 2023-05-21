Madeline Pantoja : Ex-boyfriend charged with murder of Madeline Pantoja in Midland, Texas

Ex-Boyfriend Charged with Murder of Madeline Pantoja in Midland, Texas

The body of Madeline Pantoja, aged 20, has been discovered in an area near E County Road 190 and County Road 1160, according to the Midland Police Department. An autopsy is still pending, and the investigation into her disappearance and murder is ongoing. Pantoja disappeared on May 10 after witnesses heard arguing from her apartment building. Her family and friends have accused her ex-boyfriend, Mario Juan Chacon, aged 24, of being responsible for her disappearance, as he was the only one with a key to her apartment, which was locked when they tried to check on her. Pantoja’s keys, purse, phone, and dog were found in the apartment. Chacon has since been charged with murder and taken into custody on May 20. No mugshot for Chacon was available at the time of writing. A suggestion for correction feature is available.

News Source : Erica Miller

