Madeline Pantoja : Man arrested in connection with killing of Madeline Pantoja in western Texas

Man Arrested in Connection with Killing of Madeline Pantoja in Western Texas

A man has been arrested in connection with the killing of a 20-year-old woman who was reported missing in western Texas. Madeline Pantoja vanished from her Midland home on May 11, leaving her phone and car behind. Her remains were found nine days later in a rural area southeast of the city. Mario Juan Chacon, Jr., 24, was arrested on suspicion of murder in Pantoja’s death. The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy will be performed. The search for Pantoja involved multiple law enforcement agencies and a $20,000 reward was offered for information on her whereabouts.

Read Full story : A missing Texas woman has been found dead and a man is in custody on suspicion of murder, police say /

News Source : KRDO

1. Missing Texas woman

2. Found dead

3. Man in custody

4. Suspected murder

5. Police investigation