Madeline Pantoja : Texas woman found dead, man arrested in connection with killing – CNN

Man Arrested in Connection with Killing of Madeline Pantoja in Western Texas

A man has been arrested in connection with the killing of a 20-year-old woman who had been missing for over a week in western Texas. Madeline Pantoja was reported missing on May 11 and her phone and car were found at her home in Midland. After a dayslong search, her remains were discovered in a rural area southeast of the city nine days later. Mario Juan Chacon, Jr. was arrested on suspicion of her murder hours after the discovery. The investigation is ongoing and few details have been released by authorities. Before Pantoja was found dead, a $20,000 reward was offered for information on her whereabouts.

News Source : Andy Rose,Nouran Salahieh

