Madeline Pantoja : Texas woman Madeline Pantoja found dead, ex-boyfriend Mario Juan Chacon arrested for murder

Texas Woman Found Dead, Ex-Boyfriend Arrested: Madeline Pantoja

The remains of Madeline Pantoja, a 20-year-old Texas woman who had been missing for 10 days, were found in Midland. Witnesses reported hearing arguing from her apartment on May 10, and her ex-boyfriend, Mario Juan Chacon, was arrested after her remains were discovered. Pantoja’s family believes Chacon was the only person with access to her apartment, which was locked when investigators arrived. Her keys, purse, phone, and dog were left behind. Chacon has been charged with murder, though no cause of death has been released and an autopsy will be performed in Dallas County.

