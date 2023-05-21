Madeline Pantoja victim : Remains of Madeline Pantoja found by Midland Police

Madeline Pantoja victim : Remains of Madeline Pantoja found by Midland Police

Posted on May 21, 2023

“Remains of Madeline Pantoja Found by Midland Police 3 Miles East of County Road 190 and County Road 1160”

Madeline Pantoja’s remains were discovered by Midland Police on Saturday in an area around 3 miles east of County Road 190 and County Road 1160. A photo accompanying the statement shows the location where the remains were found.

News Source : San Angelo LIVE!

