Madhya Pradesh BJP leadership crisis : No relevant title including suspect or victim name found in the given .

A faction of leaders from Madhya Pradesh has expressed concerns about the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) electoral prospects in the state, citing a lack of motivation among party workers and a disconnect between the party and government. The leaders have urged the BJP high command and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to intervene and rectify the situation. The lack of coordination between Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and State Unit President VD Sharma has been identified as a major impediment in executing decisions. The central leadership has indicated that to overcome anti-incumbency, the party will consider dropping a significant number of sitting legislators and ministers. The BJP lost the assembly election in 2018 but returned to power in 2020 after some Congress legislators joined the party.

News Source : Smriti Kak Ramachandran

