Madhya Pradesh police constable shooting case : Madhya Pradesh police constable kills woman’s father, commits suicide

“Mystery Surrounding the Deaths of MP Police Constable, Suspect, and Victim Unravelled”

According to officials, a police constable in Madhya Pradesh, who had fatally shot a woman and her father, later committed suicide by jumping in front of a train. An image accompanying the text shows an unidentified police officer standing outside a building.

News Source : ANI News

Police brutality Domestic violence Mental health issues Law enforcement misconduct Tragic love affair