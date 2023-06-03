“Madiha Imam Husband Moji”: The Biography of Moji, Madiha Imam’s Husband

Who is Madiha Imam Husband Moji?

Madiha Imam is a popular Pakistani actress, host, and model. She is known for her versatile acting skills and has appeared in several popular dramas and movies. Madiha is also known for her charming personality and her ability to connect with her fans. However, her personal life has always been a topic of interest for her fans. In this article, we will discuss Madiha Imam’s husband, Moji, and his biography.

Early Life and Career

Moji, whose full name is Syed Muhajir Imam, was born and raised in Karachi, Pakistan. He has always been a private person and doesn’t share much about his personal life on social media. Moji completed his education in Karachi and later went to the United States for higher studies.

After completing his education, Moji started his career in the IT industry. He worked for several multinational companies before starting his own IT company. Moji has also worked as a consultant for various companies and has helped them with their IT-related issues.

Meeting Madiha Imam

Moji and Madiha first met in Karachi through a mutual friend. They started talking and soon became good friends. After spending some time together, they realized that they had feelings for each other and decided to take their relationship to the next level.

Madiha and Moji got engaged in a private ceremony in Karachi. The engagement was attended by their close friends and family members. The couple kept their engagement and wedding low-key and didn’t share much about it on social media.

Marriage and Family Life

Madiha and Moji got married in a private ceremony attended by their close friends and family members. The couple has been happily married for several years now and has a strong bond. They often share pictures of each other on their social media accounts.

Madiha and Moji don’t have any children yet and are focusing on their careers. However, they have expressed their desire to start a family soon.

Moji’s Interests and Hobbies

Moji is a private person and doesn’t share much about his interests and hobbies on social media. However, he is known to be a fitness enthusiast and often shares pictures of his workout sessions on his Instagram account. Moji is also interested in technology and is always up-to-date with the latest gadgets and software.

Conclusion

Madiha Imam’s husband, Moji, is a successful IT professional who has worked for several multinational companies. He is a private person and doesn’t share much about his personal life on social media. Moji and Madiha have been happily married for several years now and have a strong bond. They are both focused on their careers but have expressed their desire to start a family soon. We wish them all the best for their future endeavors.



