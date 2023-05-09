“Madison apartment robbery” : Man helping with furniture move at Madison apartment robbed by suspect

Man aiding in furniture move in Madison robbed by suspect

A Good Samaritan in Madison, Wisconsin, was robbed at gunpoint by someone he thought he was helping move furniture, according to the Madison Police Department. The victim had arrived at an apartment complex on Sunday afternoon to pay money to someone he knew when the suspect asked for help moving a piece of furniture. While they were moving it, the suspect pulled out a gun and robbed the victim before fleeing.

The suspect was eventually captured and found with a loaded handgun in a cat’s litter box. The 21-year-old Madison man was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of armed robbery, disorderly conduct while armed, as well as an outstanding warrant.

News Source : https://www.nbc15.com

Source Link :Suspect robs man helping him move furniture at Madison apartment/