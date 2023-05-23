Madison Homicide: Nicole McDougal identified as victim, suspect Anthony Moore arrested

Nicole McDougal : Madison Woman Nicole McDougal Killed in Hit-and-Run, Suspect Anthony Moore Arrested

A Madison woman who was hit by a vehicle over the weekend has been identified by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office as 40-year-old Nicole McDougal. McDougal died from her injuries sustained in the crash on Madison’s near east side. Witnesses reported that the driver was speeding, ran a red light, hit McDougal while she was crossing the street, and fled the area. McDougal was pronounced dead at the scene despite officers attempting to save her. The Madison Police Department credits witnesses for helping them find the suspect vehicle and arrest Anthony Moore, who is accused of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and hit and run-involving death. Moore’s cash bond was set at $100,000 and he would have certain conditions to follow if he posts bail, including not operating a vehicle and not possessing or consuming alcohol.

News Source : https://www.nbc15.com

Medical examiner Madison woman Hit-and-run Identifies Killed