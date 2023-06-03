Madison (MS) Police Officer Randy Tyler Passes Away During On-Duty Brandon Incident

Randy Tyler Obituary: Madison (MS) Police Officer Dies in Brandon Incident While on Duty

Early Life and Career

Randy Tyler was born in Jackson, Mississippi, on January 5, 1985. He grew up in the small town of Madison and attended Madison Central High School. After graduation, Tyler joined the United States Marine Corps in 2003 and served for four years, achieving the rank of sergeant.

After his honorable discharge, Tyler became interested in law enforcement and joined the Madison Police Department in 2007. He quickly rose through the ranks and was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2013.

The Brandon Incident

On the evening of May 1, 2021, Tyler was on duty when he responded to a call for backup from the Brandon Police Department. When he arrived on the scene, he was shot multiple times by a suspect who was being pursued by Brandon police officers.

Despite the efforts of his fellow officers and first responders, Tyler succumbed to his injuries and passed away at the age of 36.

Tributes and Remembrance

Following Tyler’s death, tributes poured in from across the state and the country. Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler issued a statement praising Tyler’s service and dedication to the community.

“Officer Tyler was a hero who gave his life in the line of duty,” Butler said. “He will be remembered for his courage, his dedication, and his unwavering commitment to protecting and serving the people of Madison.”

The Madison Police Department also issued a statement expressing their condolences and honoring Tyler’s service.

“Officer Tyler was a beloved member of our department and a true hero,” the statement read. “We will never forget his sacrifice and we will continue to honor his memory every day.”

Tyler is survived by his wife and two young children. A memorial service was held on May 6, 2021, at the First Baptist Church of Madison, where Tyler was remembered for his bravery, his kindness, and his unwavering commitment to his family, his community, and his country.

Conclusion

Randy Tyler’s death is a tragic loss for the Madison community and for law enforcement officers across the country. His bravery, dedication, and sacrifice will be remembered and honored for years to come, and his legacy will serve as an inspiration to all who knew him and all who follow in his footsteps.

