MAFS Marilyse Corrigan Cancer Diagnosis: Marilyse Corrigan’s Life Turns into a Nightmare after Her Mother’s Cancer Diagnosis in MAFS

Former Married At First Sight (MAFS) star Marilyse Corrigan recently shared on her Instagram that her mother has been diagnosed with cancer. Corrigan appeared on the sixth season of the reality dating series in 2021 and was matched with Franky Spencer. Although they left the experiment as a couple, they later broke up. Now, the former reality star has revealed that her family has been hit by the news of her mother’s cancer diagnosis.

In the post, Corrigan shared photos of her mother in the hospital and wrote that she was “so incredibly proud of my beautiful best friend, my Mumma”. She added that her family had been going through a hard time for the past few weeks, undergoing scans and tests to find out what was wrong with her mother. Corrigan also mentioned that her father had been affected by cancer when they were kids, and she never expected it to happen again.

The reality star shared that her mother’s cancer is affecting her stomach and “other areas”. She wrote, “Life can really challenge and test you. Unexpectedly. Without any warning. You can’t take anything for granted. But as a close family unit, we will make sure we do what we can to make my Mum okay.”

Corrigan’s post received an outpouring of support from her followers. One person expressed their love and concern for her family, while another hoped that the early exploration would ensure the best possible chances for her mother. Corrigan concluded her post by sharing that her mother had undergone an endoscopy, which she was dreading due to a bad experience years ago. However, thanks to the lovely doctor who breezed her through it, she didn’t feel a thing, and Corrigan was proud of her mother.

After leaving the MAFS experiment, Corrigan dated Matt Murray, a controversial star of last year’s season. They confirmed their relationship in October, but in March, they revealed that they had called time on their relationship due to being “too different”. During his season, Murray was partnered with Gemma Rose but quickly left her for co-star Whitney Hughes, in what was dubbed a “wife swap” drama.

Corrigan’s post is a reminder that cancer can happen unexpectedly and without warning. It is a challenging time for families, and their support can make a big difference. With the positive support she has received, Corrigan’s mother will hopefully have a better chance of a speedy and full recovery.

