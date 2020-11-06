Maggie Crotty Death -Dead : Former Illinois Legislator has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

November 6, 2020
Maggie Crotty Death -Dead : Former Illinois Legislator has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Maggie Crotty has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 5, 2020.

” Robin Kelly on Twitter: “I am saddened to learn of the passing of my friend, Maggie Crotty, a former Illinois legislator who served in the House and the Senate. Maggie was a passionate supporter of children with special needs, senior services, health care, and education. She will be missed. ”

