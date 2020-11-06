Maggie Crotty Death -Dead : Former Illinois Legislator has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Maggie Crotty has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 5, 2020.
” Robin Kelly on Twitter: “I am saddened to learn of the passing of my friend, Maggie Crotty, a former Illinois legislator who served in the House and the Senate. Maggie was a passionate supporter of children with special needs, senior services, health care, and education. She will be missed. ”
I am saddened to learn of the passing of my friend, Maggie Crotty, a former Illinois legislator who served in the House and the Senate.
Maggie was a passionate supporter of children with special needs, senior services, health care, and education. She will be missed. #RIPMaggie pic.twitter.com/pMt3wMUf48
— Robin Kelly (@RobinLynneKelly) November 5, 2020
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.