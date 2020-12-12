Maggie Paxton Death -Obituary – Dead : Maggie Paxton of Gainesville has Died .

Maggie Paxton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Kappa Kappa Gamma at the University of Florida 20 hrs · It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of our sister, Maggie Paxton. Those who knew Maggie will always remember her contagious laughter and ability to brighten any room with her smile. Maggie’s sisters describe her as genuine, strong, compassionate, caring, and loving. Maggie was an amazing girl that was always willing to give a helping hand. Maggie is so special to all of us and has impacted the lives of each person who had the honor of knowing her. To know Maggie is to love Maggie. Her loving and energetic spirit will live on in our chapter forever. We love you, Maggie

Source: (20+) Kappa Kappa Gamma at the University of Florida – Posts | Facebook

Tributes

———————— –

Lynne Daly wrote

I am so heartbroken to read this. My thoughts and prayers are being sent to Maggies family, friends and Kappa sisters. May her name always be for a blessing

Leslie Kulik wrote

Such horrible tragic news. Our family will be praying hard for Maggie’s family, her UF friends and her Jax friends.

Aimee Attardo Wagner wrote

Sending prayers and love from The Wagner Family for Maggie’s family, Kappa sisters and friends.

Bonnie Marie Thurmond wrote

So very sorry for the loss of this beautiful girl! Prayers for her family and friends

Lori Amigo-Martin wrote

Prayers and hugs to all who loved and knew her. There will be a special Angel watching over you.

Cheryl Smith wrote

Prayers for Maggie’s family and her sorority sisters! This is an unbearable loss for so many who loved this special girl.

Gwen McQueary Eyeington wrote

My heart breaks for Maggie and her family. Such a horrible tragic loss .

Elizabeth Holloway wrote

Kappa sisters, I am so sorry for your loss and the sadness you and her family are experiencing. Remember to share your grief and keep checking on each other.

Kristen Pughe wrote

Praying for my E Phi chapter and Maggie’s family & friends during this indescribable time .

Sheila Hansen Jones wrote

I cannot even begin to imagine the depth of grief this family is experiencing at the loss of their beloved Maggie.

Emmy Iannone wrote

Thinking of your entire chapter & Maggie’s close friends and family

Courtney Slane Gibbons wrote

I have been holding your chapter and Maggie’s family in my heart. I’m so sorry.