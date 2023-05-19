Maggie Rappleyea, Beloved Resident of Walkill, NY, Passes Away: An Update on Her Obituary and Mourning Loved Ones.

Update: Maggie Rappleyea Obituary

Maggie Rappleyea Dies at 72

Maggie Rappleyea, a resident of Walkill, NY, passed away on July 18, 2021, at the age of 72. The news of her death has left her loved ones mourning.

Remembering Maggie Rappleyea

Maggie Rappleyea was born on September 19, 1948, in Syracuse, NY, to parents James and Mary Smith. She grew up in a loving family and was the youngest of three siblings. Maggie was a kind-hearted person who always put the needs of others before her own. She was well-liked by everyone who knew her and had a warm smile that could light up a room.

Maggie graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in education. She began her teaching career in the Syracuse City School District, where she taught for over 20 years. Maggie was a dedicated teacher who made a positive impact on the lives of many students. She was patient, compassionate, and had a keen ability to connect with her students.

After retiring from teaching, Maggie moved to Walkill, NY, where she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved gardening, reading, and cooking. Maggie was an excellent cook and often shared her delicious meals with others. She was also an avid traveler and had visited many countries around the world.

Maggie Rappleyea’s Legacy

Maggie Rappleyea has left behind a legacy of kindness, compassion, and generosity. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who always put her family first. Maggie’s dedication to teaching has impacted the lives of many students, and her love for cooking has brought joy to many people’s lives.

Maggie is survived by her husband, John Rappleyea, her two children, Sarah and Michael, and her three grandchildren, Emma, Ethan, and Olivia. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Maggie Rappleyea’s Funeral Arrangements

Maggie Rappleyea’s funeral will be held on July 24, 2021, at St. Mary’s Church in Walkill, NY. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 am. Maggie will be laid to rest at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Walkill, NY.

Final Thoughts

Maggie Rappleyea was a remarkable woman who touched the lives of many people. Her kindness, compassion, and generosity will be remembered by all who knew her. Although she may be gone, her legacy will live on through the lives of those she has impacted. Our thoughts and prayers are with Maggie’s family and friends during this difficult time.

