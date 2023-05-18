Maggie Rappleyea Passes Away, Leaving Loved Ones in Mourning in Walkill, NY

Maggie Rappleyea of Walkill, NY Has Died

The community of Walkill, NY is mourning the loss of one of their own, Maggie Rappleyea. She passed away on August 1, 2021, at the age of 75. Maggie was beloved by many and will be deeply missed.

Early Life and Education

Maggie was born on May 3, 1946, in Walkill, NY. She was the second of four children born to John and Mary Rappleyea. She grew up in Walkill and attended local schools. After graduating from high school, she attended SUNY New Paltz, where she earned a degree in education.

Career

After graduating from college, Maggie began her career as an elementary school teacher in the Walkill Central School District. She taught for 35 years and touched the lives of countless students. She was known for her dedication to her students and her passion for teaching. She was beloved by both her students and her colleagues.

Community Involvement

Maggie was deeply involved in her community. She was a member of the Walkill Historical Society and the Walkill Lions Club. She was also a volunteer at the Walkill Area Meals on Wheels program and the Walkill Food Pantry. She was passionate about giving back to her community and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Personal Life

Maggie was a devoted daughter, sister, and friend. She was known for her kind heart and her infectious smile. She loved spending time with her family and friends, and she enjoyed traveling and exploring new places. She was also an avid reader and enjoyed spending time outdoors.

Legacy

Maggie will be remembered for her kindness, her dedication to her students, and her commitment to her community. She touched the lives of so many people and will be deeply missed. Her legacy will live on through the countless students she taught and the countless lives she touched.

Final Thoughts

The loss of Maggie Rappleyea is a great loss for the Walkill community. She was a kind, compassionate, and dedicated individual who will be deeply missed. Her legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched, and her memory will be cherished by all who knew her.

Rest in peace, Maggie.

