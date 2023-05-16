“Magnesium Deficiency Symptoms”: Symptoms of Insufficient Magnesium Levels

The Doctor’s Farmacy: Why Magnesium is Essential for Optimal Health

Introduction

Maintaining a balanced diet is essential for good health. However, the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for minerals is often set to prevent deficiency rather than optimizing health. In this episode of The Doctor’s Farmacy, Dr. Mark Hyman discusses the importance of magnesium with Dr. James DiNicolantonio, Dr. Todd LePine, and Dr. Elizabeth Boham.

Meet the Experts

Dr. James DiNicolantonio is a Doctor of Pharmacy and a cardiovascular research scientist. He has contributed extensively to health policy and authored five bestselling health books. Dr. Todd LePine is an Institute for Functional Medicine Certified Practitioner and specializes in Integrative Functional Medicine. Dr. Elizabeth Boham is a physician and nutritionist who practices Functional Medicine at The UltraWellness Center.

The Importance of Magnesium

Magnesium is a mineral and essential nutrient that plays a vital role in maintaining good health. It is involved in over 300 enzymatic reactions in the body, including energy production, nerve function, and muscle contraction. However, despite its importance, the majority of Americans are deficient in magnesium. This is because modern farming practices have depleted the soil of essential minerals, including magnesium.

Choosing the Right Form of Magnesium

There are many different forms of magnesium supplements available on the market. However, not all forms of magnesium are created equal. The experts on The Doctor’s Farmacy recommend choosing a chelated form of magnesium, such as magnesium glycinate or magnesium malate. These forms of magnesium are better absorbed by the body and less likely to cause digestive upset.

Benefits of Magnesium Supplementation

Magnesium supplementation can provide numerous health benefits, including improved sleep, reduced anxiety, and lower blood pressure. Magnesium can also help to alleviate muscle cramps, migraines, and menstrual cramps. Additionally, magnesium plays a crucial role in maintaining bone health and preventing osteoporosis.

Sponsors

Conclusion

Magnesium is a vital nutrient that is often overlooked in modern diets. Supplementation with a chelated form of magnesium can provide numerous health benefits and improve overall wellbeing. Listeners of The Doctor’s Farmacy can benefit from the expertise of Dr. James DiNicolantonio, Dr. Todd LePine, and Dr. Elizabeth Boham, as well as exclusive offers from sponsors Paleovalley, Athletic Greens, and InsideTracker.

News Source : Dr. Mark Hyman

Source Link :What Are The Symptoms Of Magnesium Deficiency?/