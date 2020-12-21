Magnolia Shorty Death -Obituary – Dead : 10 years ago today Magnolia Shorty was murdered going back to her apartment to get something before heading to Miami has Died .

Magnolia Shorty has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 20. 2020.

According 2 Hip-Hop 8 hrs · 10 years ago today Magnolia Shorty was murdered going back to her apartment to get something before heading to Miami, Florida to perform at a bounce-type genre festival. When she pulled in through the gate, another car came in behind her car and circled around her and blocked her in. Two men got out of the car and started shooting through the windows. She was hit with 26 bullets and was killed in the car with Jerome Hampton in a double homicide in the parking lot of the gated apartment complex where she lived, called the Georgetown of New Orleans, in the New Orleans East neighborhood of Edgelake. #ripmagnoliashorty

Source: (20+) According 2 Hip-Hop – Posts | Facebook

