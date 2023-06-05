“Mahabharat Shakuni Mama Gufi Paintal Net Worth”: What is the Net Worth of Gufi Paintal, Famous for Playing Shakuni Mama in Mahabharat? How Much Property Has He Left Behind for His Family?

Mahabharat Shakuni Mama Fame Gufi Paintal Net Worth Reveal

Gufi Paintal is a renowned Indian actor, director, and producer who has made a name for himself in the Indian film and television industry. He is best known for his role as Shakuni Mama in the popular Indian television show Mahabharat.

Early Life and Career

Gufi Paintal was born on December 4, 1944, in Delhi, India. He completed his schooling from St. Columba’s School in Delhi and went on to pursue a degree in commerce from the University of Delhi. However, he was always interested in acting and decided to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

Paintal started his career as an assistant director to the legendary filmmaker B.R. Chopra. He worked with Chopra on several films, including “Dhund” and “Insaaf Ka Tarazu.” He then went on to work as an actor and appeared in several films, including “Pati Patni Aur Woh,” “Namak Haraam,” and “Khote Sikkay.”

Mahabharat and Shakuni Mama

Gufi Paintal’s most iconic role was that of Shakuni Mama in the popular Indian television show Mahabharat. He played the role of the evil uncle who manipulates his nephews into fighting a war against each other. His portrayal of Shakuni Mama was so convincing that he became a household name in India.

The success of Mahabharat made Gufi Paintal one of the most sought-after actors in the Indian television industry. He went on to appear in several other television shows, including “Alif Laila,” “Vikram Aur Betaal,” and “Dastaan-E-Hatimtai.”

Net Worth and Property

Gufi Paintal has had a long and successful career in the Indian entertainment industry, which has earned him a considerable net worth. According to reports, Gufi Paintal’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million.

Gufi Paintal has also invested in several properties over the years. He owns a luxurious bungalow in Mumbai, which is estimated to be worth around Rs. 15 crore. He also owns a flat in Delhi, which is estimated to be worth around Rs. 1.5 crore.

Family Life

Gufi Paintal is a family man and has been married to his wife Aruna Paintal for over 40 years. They have two children together, a daughter named Purva Paintal and a son named Gautam Paintal.

Purva Paintal is also an actor and has appeared in several Indian television shows, including “Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki” and “Kasamh Se.” Gautam Paintal, on the other hand, is a successful businessman and runs his own company.

Conclusion

Gufi Paintal’s contribution to the Indian entertainment industry is unparalleled. His portrayal of Shakuni Mama in Mahabharat is considered to be one of the best performances in the history of Indian television. His net worth and property holdings are a testament to his success and hard work over the years. We wish him all the best for his future endeavors.

