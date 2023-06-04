Sangli murder victim : Maharashtra: 30-Yr-Old Man Demands Costly Phone And Rs 1.5 Lakh, Killed By Father and Younger Brother In Sangli (Representational image)

A man in Maharashtra’s Sangli district was allegedly killed by his father and younger brother after a heated argument over a costly phone and money. The victim, identified as Amarsinha Dattajirao Thorat, had gone to his village a day before the murder to demand the items from his family. The father refused, and in a fit of anger, reportedly attacked Thorat with an iron rod, with the help of his younger son. The accused then put Thorat’s body in a sack and disposed of it in Kohlapur district. Thorat was a law student living in Kohlapur. The police arrested the accused on Friday.

News Source : Sumit Sharma

