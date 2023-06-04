Maharashtra resident booked for posting morphed pictures and videos of city-based woman on Instagram

Murali Rey – suspect name : Maharashtra resident booked for posting morphed pictures and videos of a city-based woman on Instagram

A resident of Maharashtra was booked by Division number 7 police for posting morphed pictures and videos of a woman from the city on Instagram, after creating a fake account in her name. The accused, identified as Murali Rey from Palghar, had been making threatening calls to the victim on WhatsApp. The complaint was lodged by the victim’s father, who stated that his daughter had befriended the accused on Facebook in August 2022, but later blocked him due to his harassment. The accused then created a fake Instagram account in the victim’s name and posted the morphed pictures and videos, threatening her when she asked him to remove them. The accused has been booked under Sections 354D, 506 of IPC, and Section 66C of the Information and Technology Act. The FIR was lodged following an investigation by Inspector Sukhdev Brar, SHO at Division number 7 police station, after the complaint was filed on February 13 by the victim’s father, who is a resident of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar.

News Source : HT Correspondent

