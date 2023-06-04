Maharashtrian Mango Pickle: Maharashtrian Recipe for Tangy and Spicy Mango Pickle – Kairiche Lonche

Kairiche Lonche: A Spicy and Tangy Raw Mango Pickle from Maharashtra

Kairiche Lonche is a popular raw mango pickle from the Khandesh region of Maharashtra. This tangy and spicy pickle is prepared during the summer months when raw mangoes are in season. The recipe for Kairiche Lonche is simple and easy to follow. Here is a step-by-step guide to making this delicious pickle at home.

Ingredients:

– 1 kg raw mangoes

– 100 gm dry red chillies

– 50 gm garlic

– 1 tsp fenugreek seeds

– 1 tsp peppercorns

– 1 tsp mace

– 1 tsp cinnamon

– 1 tsp cloves

– 500 ml mustard oil

– 1 tsp asafoetida

– 2 tsp mustard seeds

– 2 tsp mustard powder

– 1 tsp turmeric powder

– 100 gm jaggery

– Salt to taste

Instructions:

Wash and pat dry the raw mangoes, then cut them into small pieces. Place the dry red chillies, garlic, fenugreek seeds, peppercorns, mace, cinnamon and cloves in a grinder jar. Grind the spice mix into a coarse powder. Now, heat the mustard oil in a large, clean and dry pan. Once the mustard oil starts smoking, add the asafoetida, mustard seeds and the powdered spices. Saute gently for two to three minutes, then add the mustard powder, turmeric powder and salt. Mix well and add the jaggery. Once the jaggery melts, let it simmer for a minute. Any impurities will float up to the top in the form of a foamy mix, so remove this with a wooden spoon. Once the mix is ready, turn off the heat and let the mix come back to room temperature. Now, place the chopped raw mangoes in a clean and sterilized porcelain or glass jar. Pour the oil-jaggery-spice liquid on top. Use a wooden spoon to mix everything together in the jar. Ideally, the raw mango pieces should be floating in the oil mix. If they aren’t, then heat more mustard oil, cook for a minute, cool it down and pour over the raw mangoes again. Cover the pickle jar with a clean muslin or cotton cloth, then place the lid on top. Let the Kairiche Lonche pickle jar sundry during mornings and afternoons for 10-15 days. Do not open the lid or disturb the mixture during this time. After 15 days, you can store the Kairiche Lonche jar in a cool, dry place and enjoy it as and when you need to.

Kairiche Lonche is a delicious and spicy pickle that can be enjoyed all-year through if preserved properly. This traditional Maharashtrian pickle is a must-try for anyone who loves tangy and spicy flavors. So, go ahead and try this recipe at home and enjoy the taste of Maharashtra in every bite.

