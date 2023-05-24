Maharashtrian Phodnicha Bhaat Recipe: Quick Recipe for Delicious Maharashtrian Phodnicha Bhaat to Make at Home

Phodnicha Bhaat: A Quick and Delicious Maharashtrian Recipe for Leftover Rice

Do you often find yourself staring at your fridge, wondering what to make with the leftovers? It’s a common problem that many of us face. But don’t worry, as there is a solution. If you have leftover rice, you can turn it into a delicious and flavourful dish called Phodnicha Bhaat. In this article, we will tell you everything you need to know about this Maharashtrian recipe and how to make it at home.

What is Phodnicha Bhaat?

Phodnicha Bhaat is a Maharashtrian recipe for cooking leftover rice with onions, chillies, and a handful of spices. It can be translated to “tadka rice” or “tempered rice.” This dish is similar to South Indian-style lemon rice, but with a unique Maharashtrian twist. It is full of flavour and nutrients, making it a healthy lunch or dinner option. It is also a great choice for your tiffin meal, and it requires simple, everyday ingredients, making it perfect for beginners.

How to Make Phodnicha Bhaat?

To make Phodnicha Bhaat, you will need a kadhai or a deep pan to cook the rice. Here is a quick and easy recipe for Maharashtrian tempered rice:

Ingredients:

– 2 cups leftover rice

– 1 onion, chopped

– 2-3 green chillies, chopped

– 2-3 cloves garlic, chopped

– 1-inch ginger, chopped

– 1/4 tsp turmeric powder

– Salt to taste

– 1 tbsp oil

– 1/2 tsp mustard seeds

– 1/2 tsp cumin seeds

– 1 dried red chilli

– A handful of curry leaves

– A handful of chopped coriander leaves

– 2 tbsp grated coconut

– A handful of peanuts

Instructions:

1. In a kadhai, heat oil and stir-fry a few peanuts. Once lightly roasted, remove them from the oil and set aside.

2. Add whole dried red chilli, mustard seeds, cumin seeds, ginger, garlic, green chillies, and curry leaves to the oil. Saute for a minute.

3. Add onions to this mixture and continue to saute until they turn translucent.

4. Add turmeric powder and salt to taste.

5. Then add the cooked rice to this mixture and combine well.

6. Finally, add the chopped coriander, grated coconut, and the fried peanuts.

7. Squeeze lemon juice on top, mix lightly, and serve hot.

How to Serve Phodnicha Bhaat?

Phodnicha Bhaat can be savoured as it is. This rice dish is not too heavy on the system yet aromatic enough to indulge in. You can always have some curds, chutney or achar at the side while eating this bhaat. If your dal or curry has turned out rather bland, you can pair it with this rice to balance out the flavours.

In conclusion, Phodnicha Bhaat is a quick and delicious way to use up leftover rice. With its unique blend of spices and flavours, it is a dish that you will want to make again and again. It is healthy, easy to make, and perfect for a quick lunch or dinner. So, the next time you have leftover rice, give this Maharashtrian recipe a try!

