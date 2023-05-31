Maharashtrian Tali Recipe: Maharashtrian Tali Recipe for Vat Purnima Special: Garlic-Onion Free Vegetarian Tali

Introduction:

Vat Purnima is a festival celebrated in Maharashtra, and it is dedicated to married women. On this day, women observe a fast and worship the Banyan tree. As a part of the celebrations, a special meal is prepared, which is known as Vat Purnima Special Thali. In this article, we will be sharing a recipe for a Satvik Veg Thali, which is a perfect fit for the occasion.

Ingredients:

To prepare the Satvik Veg Thali, you will need the following ingredients:

For the Sabzi:

1 cup of chopped bottle gourd

1 cup of chopped pumpkin

1 cup of chopped potato

1 cup of chopped carrot

1 cup of chopped beans

1 tsp of cumin seeds

1 tsp of coriander powder

1 tsp of turmeric powder

1 tsp of red chili powder

1 tsp of garam masala

Salt to taste

2 tbsp of ghee

For the Dal:

1 cup of split green moong dal

1 tsp of cumin seeds

1 tsp of mustard seeds

1 tsp of turmeric powder

1 tsp of red chili powder

Salt to taste

2 tbsp of ghee

For the Rice:

2 cups of basmati rice

4 cups of water

Salt to taste

2 tbsp of ghee

For the Accompaniments:

1 cup of cucumber slices

1 cup of tomato slices

1 cup of lemon slices

1 cup of onion slices

1 cup of coriander leaves

1 cup of mint leaves

1 cup of coconut chutney

1 cup of tomato ketchup

Directions:

Now that we have the ingredients ready, let’s get started with the recipe.

For the Sabzi:

Take a pan and heat 2 tbsp of ghee. Add 1 tsp of cumin seeds and let them splutter. Add all the chopped vegetables and mix well. Add 1 tsp of coriander powder, 1 tsp of turmeric powder, 1 tsp of red chili powder, and salt to taste. Mix well. Cover the pan with a lid and let the vegetables cook on low flame for 15-20 minutes. Once the vegetables are cooked, add 1 tsp of garam masala and mix well. Turn off the flame and keep the sabzi aside.

For the Dal:

Take a pressure cooker and add 1 cup of split green moong dal. Add 3 cups of water and mix well. Add 1 tsp of cumin seeds, 1 tsp of mustard seeds, 1 tsp of turmeric powder, and 1 tsp of red chili powder. Mix well. Add salt to taste and mix well. Close the pressure cooker lid and cook the dal for 4-5 whistles. Once the dal is cooked, let the pressure release naturally. Heat 2 tbsp of ghee in a pan and add the cooked dal. Mix well. Turn off the flame and keep the dal aside.

For the Rice:

Wash 2 cups of basmati rice and soak them in water for 30 minutes. Take a pot and add 4 cups of water. Add salt to taste and mix well. Add the soaked rice and mix well. Cover the pot with a lid and cook the rice on low flame for 15-20 minutes. Once the rice is cooked, add 2 tbsp of ghee and mix well. Turn off the flame and keep the rice aside.

For the Accompaniments:

Take a plate and arrange the cucumber, tomato, onion, and lemon slices. Garnish with coriander leaves and mint leaves. Serve coconut chutney and tomato ketchup in separate bowls.

Conclusion:

The Satvik Veg Thali is a healthy and nutritious meal that can be enjoyed on any occasion. It is easy to prepare and can be customized according to your preferences. This Vat Purnima, celebrate the occasion with your loved ones by preparing this delicious meal. Happy Cooking!

