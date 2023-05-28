Mahila Maha Panchayat Delhi. today : Haryana Police Deployed Heavily on Interstate Borders for Mahila Maha Panchayat in Delhi, Detaining Farmer Leaders

Haryana Police Deployed Heavily on Interstate Borders for Mahila Maha Panchayat in Delhi; Farmer Leaders Held in Detention today 2023.

Several farmers’ leaders in Haryana were detained by police as they attempted to proceed towards Delhi in support of a women’s rally organized by the wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar. Farmers from Punjab also attempted to join the rally. The protesting wrestlers are demanding the arrest of the Wrestling Federation of India chief, Brij Bhushan Singh, whom they accuse of sexually harassing several women grapplers. Opposition parties, including the Congress, have extended their support to the protesting wrestlers. Security has been heightened at Haryana’s borders with Punjab and Delhi.

News Source : PTI

