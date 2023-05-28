Mahila Mahapanchayat Delhi. today : Heavy Haryana Police Deployment on Interstate Borders for Mahila Mahapanchayat in Delhi; Detention of Farmer Leaders.

Haryana Police heavily deployed at interstate borders for Mahila Mahapanchayat in Delhi, with detention of farmer leaders. today 2023.

Several farmer leaders in Haryana were detained by authorities as they attempted to join a large number of supporters heading to Delhi for the “Mahila Maha Panchayat” in support of protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar. The farmers’ outfit BKU (Charuni) confirmed the detention of their leaders.

News Source : The Tribune India

