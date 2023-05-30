“Mahima Datla business”: Get to Know Mahima Datla, the Wealthiest Woman in Andhra and Telangana with a Net Worth of Rs 8,700 Crore and Learn About Her Business Ventures

Meet Mahima Datla: Andhra-Telangana’s Richest Woman with a Net Worth of Rs 8,700 Crore

Mahima Datla is an inspirational young business leader who has emerged as the richest woman in the southern states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022, Mahima Datla and her family’s net worth was pegged at a whopping Rs 8,700 crore, putting her at the 10th spot among the richest people in AP and Telangana. Her net worth increased by Rs 1,000 crore from the previous year when it was Rs 7,700 crore in the 2021 IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List.

Who is Mahima Datla?

Mahima Datla is the promoter and Managing Director of Biological E Ltd, a 75-year-old Hyderabad-based pharma giant. She is a third-generation leader who has made big leaps in the vaccine business. During the coronavirus pandemic, Mahima Datla’s Biological E made headlines by developing the Corbevax Covid-19 vaccine.

Mahima Datla’s Journey

Mahima Datla never intended to join the family business founded back in 1948 as one of the pharma pioneers, bringing Heparin medicine to India. She is a business management graduate from London’s Webster University and joined the company in 2021. She had never planned to work for Biological E and didn’t “even have a clue” that she would end up at the family business. However, she stayed back after graduation considering “it would look good on my resume,” she was recently quoted as saying.

When her father Vijay Kumar Datla passed away in 2013, she took over the reins of the company. Under her leadership, Biological E supplies its vaccines to over 100 nations, with over 200 crore doses in the last decade. Its portfolio includes seven WHO prequalified vaccines for diseases like measles, tetanus, and rubella. It is reportedly the largest maker of tetanus vaccines globally. As a leading voice in health, Mahima Datla also engages with the Indian government on public policy.

Mahima Datla’s journey is an inspiration to many young women entrepreneurs who strive to make it big in the business world. She has successfully taken over the reins of her family business and has made it a global success. Her contribution to the vaccine business during the pandemic has been commendable. Mahima Datla is a true example of a leader who has taken her company to new heights while also contributing to public health policies.

