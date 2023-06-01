“Mahindra Thar 5-door”: 5 Advantages of Mahindra Thar 5-Door Over 3-Door SUV Variant

The Mahindra Thar 5-Door: What We Know So Far

The automobile community is abuzz with news of the upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door. This SUV is currently undergoing rigorous road testing and is expected to make its debut in 2024. While it has much in common with the three-door model currently on sale, there are several things that set it apart. Here are five things we know so far about the Mahindra Thar 5-door.

Extra Doors

The most obvious difference between the Thar 5-door and the 3-door model is the extra set of doors for rear seat occupants. This feature greatly enhances the SUV’s practicality, making it easier for passengers to enter and exit the vehicle. Additionally, the Thar 5-door is larger than its predecessor, and we expect the increased size to result in greater boot space.

Fixed Metal Hard Top

While the Thar three-door is currently available with a convertible soft top or a fixed hard plastic roof, the Thar 5-door will feature a fixed metal roof. This addition will provide greater insulation from the elements and a more refined cabin experience. Additionally, the metal roof has allowed for the installation of another feature that is sure to be popular with Indian consumers.

The Feature You All Love

Mahindra has teased that the Thar 5-door will feature a beloved Indian feature that is missing from the three-door model. While they have not yet revealed what this feature is, we are certainly curious to find out.

A Larger Infotainment System

The current Thar model features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with dated graphics. However, the Thar 5-door is expected to receive an upgrade in the form of an 8-inch AdrenoX touchscreen infotainment system borrowed from the Scorpio N. This system is not only larger but also offers connected car technology, making it a more modern and appealing option.

Revised Suspension Layout

Given that the Thar 5-door is likely to be used more frequently as an urban runabout, it is important that it offers a comfortable ride quality. To that end, the SUV has received a revised rear suspension layout that we hope will improve ride comfort. We will have to wait until the vehicle’s launch in 2024 to provide a definitive answer on this point.

The Mahindra Thar 5-door is shaping up to be an exciting addition to the Indian SUV market. It will be larger than the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door and will provide a new alternative to the upcoming Force Gurkha 5-door. With its extra doors, fixed metal roof, updated infotainment system, and revised suspension layout, the Thar 5-door is sure to attract a lot of attention when it finally arrives. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting new SUV.

News Source : ZigWheels.com

Source Link :Mahindra Thar 5-door vs 3-door: Here Are 5 Things The Larger SUV Gets/