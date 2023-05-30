Harihar (victim) : Mahout booked after elephant kills farmer in Uttar Pradesh

A mahout in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district is facing an FIR after his elephant killed a 38-year-old farmer on his way to the market on Monday. The incident occurred while the reportedly drunk mahout was taking the elephant to the fields. The police have identified the mahout as Kashiram and the deceased as Harihar. No arrests have been made yet. A case has been lodged under IPC Section 304-A (causing death by negligence), and the forest department has been informed of the death. According to the police, the mahout hit the elephant several times to control it, which irritated the animal. The elephant then trampled the farmer under its feet, killing him on the spot.

News Source : The Indian Express

Elephant attack Hardoi Drunk mahout elephant incident Uttar Pradesh elephant trample Fatal elephant attack Hardoi elephant rampage